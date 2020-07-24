Elizabeth Ann Peters, 90, of Talladega, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at Pine Hill Memorial Park with Jeff Rutledge officiating. Ann was born in Ashland, Alabama on September 6, 1929. She graduated from Ashland High School and was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She and her late husband, W.C. "Pete" Peters owned Talladega Pattern & Aluminum. After retirement she became a volunteer of the Pink Ladies Auxiliary at Citizens Hospital. Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Inez Jacobs; husband, W.C. "Pete" Peters; brother, Bill Jacobs; son, Jerry Peters; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Peters. Ann is survived by her two sons, Rickey Peters, Joey (Adele) Peters; daughter-in-law, Cathy Peters; five grandchildren, Christy (Rob) Stewart, Julie (Jonathan) Fancher, Matt (Rebecca) Peters, Jason (Jenifer) Peters, Beth (Dan) Peters; thirteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Matt Peters, Jason Peters, Jackson Peters, Rob Stewart, Chase Stewart, Jonathan Fancher, and Mark Jacobs. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Milam, Lavelle Wesley, Butch Mitchell, Wilbur Brunt, Jerry Sellers, Ricky Sellers, and all former and current employees of Talladega Pattern. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to your favorite charity
in her memory. The family of Ann wishes a very special thanks to her caregivers Marva Cotton, Patty Spurling, Connie Jones, and Donna Smith. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.