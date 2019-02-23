Funeral Service for Mrs. Elizabeth Craig Gaulden Harris "Libber", 94, of Goodwater, Alabama, will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Goodwater United Methodist Church. Dr. Bill Etheridge will officiate. Burial will follow in the Goodwater City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Goodwater United Methodist Church. Mrs. Harris passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born on November 21, 1924 in South Carolina to William Craig Gaulden and Lola Mae Johnson Gaulden. She was a member of Goodwater United Methodist Church. Mrs. Harris was a faithful Christian who loved her family and friends. She taught school for 20 years in Sylacauga at Main Avenue School and later became the bookkeeper at The Harris Corporation. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school, singing in the church choir, playing the piano and tending the animals on her farm. She is survived by her sons, Eugene Griffin Harris III (Candy) of Montgomery and William Craig Harris (Barbara) of Birmingham; grandchildren, Brandon Harris (Jennifer), Cole Harris (Ingrid), Julie Mitchell (Ben), and Eugene Griffin Harris IV; great- grandchildren, Parks Harris, Ava Harris, Eugene Griffin Harris V, Aspyn Harris, Heidi Harris, Walt Mitchell and Eli Harris; brother, David Gaulden (Thelvia) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Eugene Griffin Harris Jr. and parents. The family would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to the wonderful caregivers who provided loving service over the past few years. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Goodwater United Methodist Church, P O Box 32, Goodwater, Al, 35072. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com. Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 23, 2019