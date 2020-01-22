Mrs. Elizabeth Diane Campbell, 73, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. The funeral service was held Tuesday, January, 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. Joel Davis and Deacon Brian Webster officiated. Burial followed at Fairview Cemetery in Ashland. Mrs. Campbell was Baptist by faith and attended Emmanuel Baptist Church. She loved animals, especially her "Buttons", and was a member of the Humane Society and ASPCA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim Traylor, Sr., and Sarah Traylor, and her brother, Jim Traylor, Jr. Mrs. Campbell is survived by her husband, John Campbell, step-daughter, Melinda (Brook) Parker, and 6 grandchildren. Pallbearers were family and friends. Talladega Funeral Home directed the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 22, 2020