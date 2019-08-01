Celebration of Life service for Elizabeth Faye Hurst Bagley, age 37, of Fayetteville, will be Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Oak Grove with the Rev. Max Buttram officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 12:30-2 at the church. Mrs. Bagley passed away July 29, 2019. Survivors are her husband: Jason Bagley, son: Blake Bagley, daughter: Jacey Bagley, father: Gene Hurst, mother: Myrtis Hurst and brother: James Manning Hurst. We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us. Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths. Proverbs 3:5,6 In Lieu of flowers, donations can be to the Gideons. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 1, 2019