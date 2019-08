Celebration of Life service for Elizabeth Faye Hurst Bagley, age 37, of Fayetteville, will be Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Oak Grove with the Rev. Max Buttram officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 12:30-2 at the church. Mrs. Bagley passed away July 29, 2019. Survivors are her husband: Jason Bagley, son: Blake Bagley, daughter: Jacey Bagley, father: Gene Hurst, mother: Myrtis Hurst and brother: James Manning Hurst. We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us. Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths. Proverbs 3:5,6 In Lieu of flowers, donations can be to the Gideons. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.