Elizabeth Smelley Hurst, of Talladega, passed away on October 22, 2019. Her funeral will be 4:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Talladega with Minnie Bailey and Hal Painter officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 3:00 p.m. also at the church. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Mrs. Hurst attended Winterboro High School. She was one of the charter members of Christian and Missionary Alliance Church where she sang in the choir and a trio. Her children said she was famous for her "tea cakes", candies, pudding and great cooking. She was known as "Nana" to everyone. She was also a great prayer warrior. Mrs. Hurst is preceded in death by her husband, Earlie Hurst. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Newman (David); son, Danny Hurst (Sarah); grandchildren, Mark M. Barber (Tina), Amy B. Patterson (Clark), Tonya Fomby (Mark), Jason Hurst (Alisa); seventeen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will be directing.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 25, 2019