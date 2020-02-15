Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kilgroe Funeral Home 2219 - 2nd Ave North Pell City , AL 351251705 (205)-338-3341 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Coosa Valley Church of God Funeral service 2:00 PM Coosa Valley Church of God Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Ella Claire Kennedy on February 13, 2020. Ella Claire was born on November 10, 2016, to parents Dan and Lori Kennedy of Pell City, Alabama. Through her journey of cancer diagnosis and treatment, she faced and overcame obstacles most could never dream of with astounding resilience and bravery. Ella Claire held a fierce love for her family, also known as "her people," and shared that love purely and without hesitation. She left an impression wherever she went, charming everyone with her sweet smile and magnetic personality. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 16 at 2:00 p.m. at the Coosa Valley Church of God. The family will receive friends on Sunday from Noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Church. Ella Claire is preceded in death by her maternal great-grandfather, James O. Lysaght; paternal grandfather, Albert Allen Kennedy. She is survived by her parents, Dan and Lori; siblings, Addison, Baylee, Cade; maternal grandparents, Jim and Rachel Lysaght; maternal great-grandmother, Mary Lysaght; paternal grandparents, Betty and Mike Gantley. The family would like to offer sincerest and deepest gratitude for the staff at Children's Hospital of Alabama. Memorials or donations may be made to Coosa Valley Church of God or Children's Hospital of Alabama. Condolences may be offered to the Kennedy family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service. Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 15, 2020

