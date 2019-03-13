Mrs. Ellen Patricia Crosswy age 77 of Prattville, AL passed away on March 9, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, AL. A Graveside Service for Mrs. Crosswy will be on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 2:00PM. Visitation will be on Wednesday March 13, 2019 from 1-2PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Rev. Jimmy Dale Abrams will be officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Donations may be made to the . Survivors are Sons; Keith Crosswy and Kyle Crosswy. Grandchild; Austin Crosswy and Brother; Donald Wallis. Online condolences may be offered at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
