Ellen Penrod, age 84, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Ellen was born January 30, 1936.
Ellen is survived by her daughter, Sherry P. Allen (Gary); son, John Penrod (Christi); grandchild, Boyd Allen (Ashton), and great grandchildren, Zachary Coy Penrod, Zane Austin Penrod, Boyd J. Allen, Riley Hope Allen and Emily Grace Allen.
Ellen was preceded in death by her first husband Boyd J. Allen; second husband, Solomon Penrod, son Danny Penrod; and brother Kenneth Williams.
A visitation for Ellen will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Curtis and Son's North Chapel. With a funeral service, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Curtis and Son's North Chapel, followed by burial at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfh.com
for the Penrod family.