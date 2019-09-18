The Daily Home

Elna Niblett Pope

Guest Book
  • "I am saddened by the news that Mrs. Pope has passed away. ..."
    - Wendy Bowers Stevens
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
351251705
(205)-338-3341
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Pell City, AL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral Service for Elna Niblett Pope, age 90, will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Pell City. Interment will follow at Oakwood Memorial Gardens in Gardendale. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home. Mrs. Pope passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Aubrey Niblett; and daughter, Tammi Boike. She is survived by her husband, Paul Fitts Pope; daughter, Donna Niblett Kaiser; grandchildren, Craig Ryan Kaiser (Elizabeth), Larry Dean Boike, Jr., Anna Boike; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Ryann Kaiser, Caroline Elsyn Kaiser, Hunter Wilkens, Aubrey Wilkens, Seth Boike, Evan Boike, Tyler Boike, Nichloas Boike, Autumn Boike; sister, Glenda Melvin Barrow (Eddie). Condolences may be offered to the Pope family online at www.kilgroefh.com. Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Pell City, AL   (205) 338-3341
funeral home direction icon