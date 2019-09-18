Funeral Service for Elna Niblett Pope, age 90, will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Pell City. Interment will follow at Oakwood Memorial Gardens in Gardendale. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home. Mrs. Pope passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Aubrey Niblett; and daughter, Tammi Boike. She is survived by her husband, Paul Fitts Pope; daughter, Donna Niblett Kaiser; grandchildren, Craig Ryan Kaiser (Elizabeth), Larry Dean Boike, Jr., Anna Boike; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Ryann Kaiser, Caroline Elsyn Kaiser, Hunter Wilkens, Aubrey Wilkens, Seth Boike, Evan Boike, Tyler Boike, Nichloas Boike, Autumn Boike; sister, Glenda Melvin Barrow (Eddie). Condolences may be offered to the Pope family online at www.kilgroefh.com. Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 18, 2019