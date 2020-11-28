Celebration of Life for Mrs. Eloise McNeely, age 86, will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 private service. Rev. Douglas Varner, Officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM family hour 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Community Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, Alabama.



Eloise McNeely was born July 14, 1934 to Elbert Sr. and Mary Sparks in Columbus, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents and maternal aunt, Leves Harrell, who raised her from the age of 4. Also preceding her in death are siblings Lillie Mae (Andrew) Martin of Portland, Oregon and Dr. Elbert (Clevie) Sparks of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Eloise departed this life on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 86.

Eloise dedicated her life to loving Christ, her husband, and children. She was a member of True Light Community Church where she served as an usher until her health began to decline. Bishop Douglas Varner and the church family were an inspiration to her and she formed many special relationships with members.

Eloise believed in education. A highly intelligent woman, she had a thirst for knowledge. She was voted "Most Likely to Succeed" in her Senior Class at East Highland High School. After high school, Eloise attended Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University in Huntsville, AL. She demanded academic excellence for her family and expressed pride in their academic achievements.



Eloise was a virtuous woman who was devoted to her husband of over 67 years. His recent passing weighed heavily on her heart. Their love was centered on "togetherness".



To this marriage union 7 children were born Ricardo "Rick" (Ann) McNeely, Olympia, WA; Warren (the late Cathy) McNeely, Bellevue, OH; Gary McNeely, Suffolk, VA; Gail (Patrick) Garrett , Huntsville, AL; Wayne (Annie) McNeely, Columbus, MS; Brenda McNeely, Shorter, AL; Sabrina Jemison, Hoover, AL; a special grandson, Cornelius McNeely, Huntsville, AL; a special God-daughter, Shafunda (Alex) Richards, Madison, AL.; and twins Joseph and Josephine Thomas, formerly of Sylacauga, AL.



Mom loved family and preparing meals for the family and relatives especially during holidays. She was a "Seasoning Queen" she knew just the right amount of seasonings needed to make everyone's taste buds come alive. All the grandchildren and many great-grandchildren enjoyed "Granny's" special treats. Sixteen grandchildren brought her extreme joy: Terrance McNeely, Ricardo (Mack) McNeely, Isaiah McNeely, Mitchell McNeely, Matthew McNeely, Jermaine McNeely, Jordan McNeely, Joshua McNeely, Trawaski McNeely, Darius McNeely, Lauren McNeely, Cornelius McNeely, Christopher McNeely, Camille McNeely, Trey Jemison, and Kayla Jemison.

A very special sister, Annie R. Hention, of Atlanta, GA was a bright spot each day in her life. Every day her sister called to chat with her and tell her how much she loved her. They would sound like young girls giggling and saying "I love you" until someone got the courage to say "good-bye". Also remembering her life and cherishing her memory are nieces, Cassandra (Rodney) Landrum, Tuscaloosa, AL; Cora Andretta Martin, Kansas City, KS; nephews, Reuben (Aretha) Sparks, Panama City, FL; Andrew Martin, Jr., Portland, OR; Michael (Addie) Hention, Atlanta, GA and special cousins, Annie Bell (Larry) McAdams, Pat (Allen) Gamble, both of Sylacauga, AL; Katie Sparks, Opelika, AL; Joe Sparks, Boston, MA and a host of other cousins and relatives.

Her "light" was evident throughout the Sylacauga community. In earlier years, she was also known as the "cookie lady". A tap on the screen door and the cookie jar was made available for any young person in the neighborhood. Her love for children was contagious. She was an active supporter of the Sylacauga public school system and could be found serving as PTA president, substitute teacher, Girl Scout leader, little league team mom, and many other roles of a supportive parent.

After all her children started school, she began her professional career with the Alabama State Unemployment Office. In this role, she assisted many students in the Job Corps program as Program Coordinator, and sent many people to interview for jobs in which they ultimately secured. "Mrs. Mc" as she was commonly known could be found working to ensure qualified applicants at least gained an interview for a job. As a member of the Red Hatters Society, she enjoyed the fellowship with other ladies of the community spreading joy to others. "Lady E" as she was affectionately known enjoyed the company of her sisters.

Her love of family did not know any bounds. She enjoyed the love and support of her McNeely family, two brothers-in-law, Rev. A.D. McNealey, Sylacauga, AL; Frank McNealey, Sylacauga, AL; and two sisters-in- law, Mrs. Maczinnia (Robert) Miller, Sylacauga, AL; and Linda Liggins, Akron, OH. A host of nieces and nephews were very special and dear to her heart.

Eloise's life epitomized how a Christian woman should live. The matriarch of our family, Eloise possessed an internal light of love and respect that shined on all who were fortunate enough to know her. She will be missed. Nevertheless, her legacy of love and hard work encourages us to move forward in letting our light shine, so we too can glorify the Lord.

"Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." Matthew 5:16



In lieu of flowers the family request donations in memory of Willie and Eloise McNeely be made to

Coosa Valley Medical Center

315 West Hickory Street

Sylacauga, AL 35150



