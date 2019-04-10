Mr. Emory Paul Dillard age 76 of Sylacauga, Al passed away at home after a long illness on April 6, 2019. Memorial services for Mr. Dillard will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 6PM at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel. The family will be receiving friends from 5-6PM Thursday April 11, 2019 at the Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel. Rev. Eugene Carver will officiate the service. Survivors are his wife: Joyce Latta Dillard. Daughters; Susan (Rick) Dillard Bates, Vicki (Todd) Dillard Clayton. Brother; Robert (Margie) Dillard. Sisters: Marsha Dillard and Janice Sumners. Five Grandchildren; Seth Clayton, Shae Clayton, Lyndsy Clayton, Erich Bates and Serenity Bates. Two Great Grandchildren; Anna Kolsyn Clayton and McClain Clayton. Mr. Dillard retired from Kimberly Clark and was an Avid sportsman, loved hunting and fishing and Alabama football. He forgot more about the bible than most folks ever knew. The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation. Curtis and Son Funeral Home Childersburg Chapel will direct the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com
|
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 10, 2019