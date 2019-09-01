Erby G. Bryant was born September 27th 1938 in Sycamore, Alabama to William and Nannie Bryant. He entered into rest on August 18th 2019 at Modesto California. He was a veteran that proudly served both in the Army and the Air Force. He was preceded in death by his wife Jessie Bryant and one child William Bryant. He is survived by 6 children, Donald Bryant, Ronald Bryant, Stephan Bryant, Crystal Cosmero, Charlotte Machado, and Michael Bryant. He was also a grandfather to 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Graveside services will be held Saturday September 7th 11:00AM at Rocky Mount Baptist Church Cemetery in Talladega County. Funeral services will be handled by Curtis and Son Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 1, 2019