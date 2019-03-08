Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Funeral services for Ernest "Spad" Harmon, Jr., 82, will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Reverend Percy Welch is the pastor. Reverend Tommy Hardy is the eulogist. Interment will be in Midway Memory Gardens. Mr. Harmon will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Visitation will be today from 10:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m. at the funeral home Ernest "Spad" Harmon, Jr. was born to the late Ernest Harmon and the late Carrie McCain Harmon on July 19, 1936. He was also preceded in passing by two brothers, Cecil Harmon and Jimmy Harmon; three sisters, Bernice H. Ford, Amelia Harmon and Elizabeth Harmon; and one niece, Marilyn Harmon Knox. Ernest united with Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church at an early age where he served on the Deacon board, was the Assistant Superintendent, sang with the Male Chorus and was an active member of the church and Sunday school. He was a graduate of R. R. Moton High School, served in the United States Army, was a retiree of Kimberly Clark Corporation with 23 years of service and worked with Talladega County School System. He was united in holy matrimony to Elizabeth P. Harmon on June 26, 1993. On March 1, 2019, Ernest traded time for eternity while he was a patient at Grandview Medical Center. Ernest leaves to cherish his memory: a loving and devoted wife of 25 years, Elizabeth Harmon; one son, Terence L. (Marshelia) Harmon of Virginia Beach, Virginia; three sons in love, Jalen Whetstone-Harmon, Frederick (Lanetta) Pope and Terrence Pope; one brother, Lawrence (Anita) Harmon of Glenwood, Illinois; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren; six sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law; five nephews and two nieces (his special Pam Pam); and a host of other relatives and friends.

1702 Battle Street West

Talladega , AL 35161

