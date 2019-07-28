Funeral service for Ernest Martin Cooper, 77, will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Tony McGrady officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL.
Mr. Cooper died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Newton and Hazel Lorraine Cooper, three brothers, John Paul Cooper, Lawrence Cooper, Jr., Billy Gene Cooper, and four sisters, Jewell Cooper, Laura June Martin, Barbara Gail Shook, and Judy Ann Cooper.
He is survived by his wife, Pasty Bearden Cooper; two sons, Martin Lynn (Pamela) Cooper, Gregory Scott (Linda) Cooper; daughter, Julie Cooper (William) Morris; seven grandchildren, Ashley (Kyle) Shroyer, Kayla Marie Cooper, Shannon Lindsey McDonald, Audrey Morgan McDonald, Justin Scott Cooper, Candace Leigh Chandler, Matthew Dwayne Davis; six great-grandchildren, Katie Kesterson, Dillon Davis, Levi Chandler, Liam Cooper, Olivia Ann Taylor Cooper, Arley Cooper Shroyer; and four siblings, Jenny Davis, Glenda Hope, Jamie Cooper, Vickie Adair.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Jody Hope, Jeff Bearden, Terry Bearden, John Adair, Chris Liveoak, Joey Hay and Justin Scott Cooper.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 28, 2019