Ethel Lee Chatman Morris
Funeral service for Ethel Lee Chatman Morris 88, will be Thursday, June 4, at 1 pm at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Memorial Park, Talladega.
Mrs. Morris passed away May 21, 2020. Visitation is Wednesday from 1 - 6pm.
Mrs. Morris was a member of Peace Missionary Baptist Church. She retired for Crown Mill.
Survivors include his daughter: Patricia Chatman; son in-law: Charles Lee, Sr., daughter in-law: Makeshelia Chatman; sister: Nellorine Chapman; grandchildren:Michael (Dale Mari) Chatman, Jr., Michael Battle, Michelle Duncan, Kharissa (LaTonya) Dothard, Mikita (Shaun) Lindsey, Anthony (Damita) Morris, Monique (TyJuan) Lake, Mattie Vincent C. Lee, Jr., Billy Tuck; step children: Ernest Clevand, Janet Welch; special daughters, Camela Reed, Nancy Taylor, close cousin, George Reed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nello Chapman, Mattie (Houston) Kennedy, children: Micheal J. Chatman, Sr., Sharron D. Morris Lee, brother, David Chapman, former husband, Ernest Morris.
Anniston Funeral Service
Jeffrey C. Williams
256-236-0319

Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
