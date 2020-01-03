Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Lee Jones Twymon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Celebration of life for Mrs. Ethel Lee Jones Twymon, 87, will be held on Friday, January 3rd at New Maryland Baptist Church, Alpine, AL at 12:00 Noon. Rev. Jerry Jones, officiating. Burial to be held in Kingston Baptist Church Cemetery, Alpine, AL. On December 30, 2019 Mrs. Twymon departed this walk of life at her residence, Childersburg, AL. She leaves to cherish her loving memories nine children, Eddie (Molly) Cook of Sylacauga, AL; William (Lottie) Twymon of Talladega, AL; Harold D. Twymon of Childersburg, AL; Julius (Jacqueline) Twymon of Childersburg, AL; Belinda (Willie) Lee of Childersburg, AL; Leacher (Rev. Terrence) Chatman of Talladega, AL; Toney Ray (Santa) Twymon of Oxford, AL; Ethel Mae (Nathaniel) Stamps of Alpine, AL; and Lanette (Frederick) Pope of Childersburg, AL; three brothers, James Robert Jones, David Earl Jones both of Chicago, IL; and Rev. Jerry (Teresa) Jones of Sylacauga, AL; nine sisters, Richard Lean Chatman of Chicago, IL; Mary Louise (Julius) Thomas of Talladega, AL; Annie Jeffiers of Sylacauga, AL; Katherine Jones of Childersburg, AL; Brenda Faye Cottrell of Sylacauga, AL; Barbara Jean Jones of Birmingham, AL; Doris (Clarence) Jones of Montgomery, AL; Carolyn (Ricky) Soles of Genevea, AL; and Stephanie Jones of Sylacauga, AL; twenty two grandchildren, eighty seven great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit

