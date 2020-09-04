A virtual memorial service for Mrs. Ethel Lee Wells will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, via Zoom. Please contact Elida Borden at 256-493-1363 or any member of the family for the access information. Mrs. Ethel L. Wells, affectionately known and loved by many as "Muh", was born to Nelson and Essie Mae Lucas in Elmore County. She moved to Talladega County where she united in holy matrimony to Willie Wells, Sr. and they were blessed with thirteen children. Later in life, she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and dedicated her life to serving Jehovah. She remained faithful and dedicated until her death. She loved helping people and devoted herself to her family, raising generations of children. On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, began her eternal rest here on Earth. She was preceded in passing by her husband, Willie Wells, Sr.; three daughters, Essie Meadows, Helen Scales and Mary Alice Williams; one son, Larry Bell; seven brothers, Bennie, Nelson, Jr., Dotie, Bishop, Israel, Richard and TK; two sisters, Rebecca and Nellie; two grandsons, Dexter Scales and Gary Lawson; and one daughter-in-law, Edna Mae Wells. She leaves to cherish her memories: seven children, Tommie (Inez) Wells, Willie Wells, Jr., Willard (Ollie Pearl) Wells, Alafaira "Faye" Wells and Elida Borden all of Talladega, Alabama, Jeffery Wells of Augusta, Georgia and Elaine Bell of Moody, Alabama; one brother, J. C. Lucas of Talladega, Alabama; two sisters, Marie Miller of Talladega, Alabama and Annabelle Carter of Washington, D.C.; one son-in-law, Johnny Scales of Talladega, Alabama; one sister-in-law, Patricia Wells of Talladega, Alabama; twenty-nine grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would truly like to thank each of you from the depths of their hearts for all of the beautiful sentiments of kindness shown to their family during this time of sorrow. Your acts of sympathy, whether it be a visit, card, call, email, text, flower or prayer, shall forever be cherished in their memories. The family would like to give a special thank you to Kindred Hospice and Oxford Healthcare for helping with the care of their mother. May God continue to add uncountable blessings to you. Their prayer is that God will continue to keep you in his care. Visit www.terrysmortuary.com
to leave online condolences.