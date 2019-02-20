Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eura Ellen Haynes. View Sign

Eura Ellen Haynes died on Sunday, February 17, 2019, in the comfort of her home in Sandestin, FL, with loving family around her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John Wesley Haynes, Jr.; her parents, Richard Dillon Carter and Dollie Watts Carter; and her granddaughter, Katherine Haynes. She is survived by her son, John Carter Haynes (Karen) of Brandywine, MD; her daughter, Janice Barr (David) of Destin, FL; her granddaughter, Laura Barr Bates (Jason) of Mountain Brook, AL; and her grandson, Wesley Haynes (Kristin) of Mechanicsville, MD; as well as three great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter, and beloved relatives around the country. A long-time citizen of Talladega, Mrs. Haynes graduated from Talladega High School with honors, and went to work at the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind, from which she eventually retired. She was an active member of Talladega First Baptist Church for many years, and she enjoyed belonging to Destin First Baptist Church after her 2004 move to Florida. She was active in civic activities, and especially enjoyed her many friends in the Talladega Pilot Club. Mrs. Haynes was in many ways the backbone of her family, taking care of the needs of older relatives for many years, and ensuring that family history would be treasured by her children and grandchildren. She delighted in entertaining and, although she claimed to have no talent in this area, memories of laughter around her table have been precious to many friends and relatives over the years. Usrey-Brown Service Funeral Home of Talladega will handle arrangements. A public viewing will be held at Usrey-Brown on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 1:00 pm, followed by a short service there at 2:00 pm. Honorary pallbearers will include Jason Bates, Jay Bates, Charles Johnson, James Montgomery, and Steve Prickett. Mrs. Haynes delighted in her family, friends, and faith; she will be missed. Funeral Home Usrey Brown Funeral Service

516 East North Street

Talladega , AL 35161

