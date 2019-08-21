Funeral service for Eva J. George 75, will be Thursday, August 22, at noon at Little Jerusalem AFM Church of God with Bishop James Truss, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Mrs. George passed away on August 18, 2019. Mrs. George's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her service. Survivors include her children: Rhonda George, Kenneth (Janice) George, Tabatha George, Tony (Georgia) George, Nicholas George; special sons: Maurice White, Sr., Kenric Howard, William (Dez) Long; siblings: Annie Embry, Paul Embry, Mary (Gary) Smith, W. Louis (Rosetta) Orr, grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wyatt and Louise Embry, her husband, Lee Curtis George, children, Carl Groce, Jr., Teresa Gaines, siblings, Jessie Lee Wills, Annett Beavers, Juanita Groce, Joe, Walter, Wilbert and Ervin Embry. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffery C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 21, 2019