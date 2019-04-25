Guest Book View Sign Service Information Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-2344 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Usrey Funeral Home 516 East North Street Talladega , AL View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Usrey Funeral Home Chapel 516 East North Street Talladega , AL View Map Interment 1:00 PM Clay County Memory Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

The best biscuit maker in all of Hodnettville, Eva Pearl Hodnett's life started in Clay County, Alabama on March 25, 1928 and her life of 91 years ended in Talladega County on April 22, 2019 in her favorite place, her sunroom. She was surrounded by her loving husband, Gene M. Hodnett; children, Collowyn, Wayne, and Juanita, and their spouses; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Eva was lovingly called "Grandmother" by all the family which includes 3 children, 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She believed in doing special things like taking her children to get banana splits, riding the four wheelers in the woods with us, dipping her french fries in a chocolate frosty, letting granddaughters try on her lipstick, always telling us the truth about something we wore and of course making biscuits for everyone who would show up at 10:00 am sharp in Hodnettville. We all tried to make biscuits like her but we were not left handed. She taught all grandchildren and great grandchildren how to make biscuits when they were little tykes and she would eat their biscuits and tell them how good their biscuits tasted from the head of the table. So the story goes on until we see our Grandmother again. We love you and miss you Grandmother. Loved ones who cleared the path for Grandmother was her parents, Jack and Fanny Browning; her brothers, Steadman Garmon, and Helfin. Grandmother was the oldest of the children and her brothers are now playing tricks on her in heaven. Loved ones that will dearly miss Grandmother until they meet her again are her husband of 72 years, Gene Hodnett; their children, Collowyn "Cal" Hodnett and his wife Gayle, and their children, Kim Fontenot and her spouse Ivor and her 5 children Megan, Cody, Casie, Jordan and Lacie, and Amy McNulty her spouse Michael and their children Dillon and Zachary who all reside in Louisiana; Wayne Hodnett and his wife, Linda, and their children Nancy Hodnett and her children Kaitlyn and Collin; Adam Hodnett and his wife Kristie, and their sons Kayne and Aiden all who reside in Alpine, Alabama, and Allison Hodnett who resides in North Carolina and daughters Kaleigh and Alayna who live in Troy, Alabama; Juanita Strickland, her husband, Roy, and their son Brian all who reside in Alpine, Alabama, and son Mark who resides in Pennsylvania. Grandmother was lovingly taken care of by her sitters Tiara Harvey, Rekita Lawson, Crystal Leonard, Monica Leonard, and Comfort Care Hospice and their nurses. The celebration of her life will be held at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega on Thursday, April 25, 2019 (Grandmother and Granddaddy's 72nd anniversary) from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held in Usrey Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 am on Friday, April 26, 2019. Interment will be at Clay County Memory Gardens at 1:00 pm. The family kindly requests donation to Winterboro Baptist Church in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com with Usrey Funeral Home Talladega directing services. Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 25, 2019 