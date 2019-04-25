Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Virginia (Goodgame) Finn. View Sign Service Information Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 North Elm Avenue Sylacauga , AL 35150 (256)-245-1616 Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM First United Methodist Childersburg , AL Funeral service 11:30 AM First United Methodist Childersburg , AL Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Eva Virginia Goodgame Finn, will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:30 am at First United Methodist in Childersburg, AL. The family will receive visitors from 10:30 a.m. till 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Andrews Chapel Cemetery in Hanover, AL. Eva Jane, as she was known by family and friends, was born November 13, 1925 to James Robert and Nora Belle Dobson Goodgame of Weogufka, AL. Eva Jane was a graduate of Weogufka High School and attended Jacksonville State Teachers College. She lived all her adult life in Childersburg, AL with her husband Clarence Edwin (Mickey) Finn. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers James Robert Goodgame and Albert Vernon Goodgame, sister Velma Goodgame and a half-sister Ilma Goodgame Camp. Aunt Eva is survived by her nephews, James Robert Goodgame III (Mary Ann) of Savannah, GA, Charles Van Goodgame of Dickinson, TX; niece, Gloria Goodgame Hewett (Don) of Cullman, AL; great nephews Hayden Donald Hewett, Hunter Robert Hewett, James Robert Goodgame IV; great-nieces, Haley Hewett Jovanovich (Brett) and Mary Nelson Goodgame Barnett (Matt); great great-nephews Luke and Lance Jovanovich, Lawrence Barnett, Everett Hewett and Great great-niece Mary Hunt Hewett. The Reverend Jaime Pangman, Childersburg First United Methodist Church will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Childersburg, AL. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radney smith .com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services. Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 25, 2019

