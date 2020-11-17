Funeral service for Evelyn Barnett, 87, will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Billy Paul Williams officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL.
Mrs. Barnett was born on July 26, 1933 in Tallapoosa Co. and died on November 14, 2020 at her home in Fayetteville, AL.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Billy Joe Barnett; parents - Major L. Adair and Minnie Lee Osbourn Adair; brothers: Edgar Adair, Hoyt Adair, Everett Adair, Arthur Lee Adair, Frank Adair, Roy Adair; sisters: Forrest Adair, Ruth Adair Gunn, Ora Adair Holmes, Ara Adair Hethcox, Clara Adair Watson, and Irene Adair Lauderdale.
She is survived by son, Alvin Barnett (Jennifer); daughter: Denise Barnett Dark (Chris); grandchildren: Zachary Dark (Lauren), Juliana Dark Lynn, Jackson Barnett, John David Barnett; and great grandchildren: Sam Dark, Alexandra Dark.
Evelyn became a Christian early in her life and served various churches in her lifetime by teaching Bible School, Sunday School, and providing hospitality when needed. She was a member of Fayetteville Baptist Church from 1969 until her death. Evelyn received a B.S. degree in Elementary Education from Jacksonville State University in 1955. She shared her love of poetry and literature with elementary students in Calhoun, Coosa, and Talladega Counties over a 39 -year career. Known for having a prolific "green thumb" for growing flowers and vegetables, her kitchen was a workshop for preserving and preparing vegetables. A consummate baker and hostess, known for cakes, candies, and festive holiday tables, she expressed love by sharing food with neighbors, church family, and community. She honored her children and grandchildren by knowing and preparing their favorite recipes at every occasion.
An avid fan of Atlanta Braves baseball, she watched the games with an eye for detail. For many years she was a regular in the stands of Childersburg High School basketball watching her son coach and cheering for players she came to know. She enjoyed college football with loyalty to Auburn University. Evelyn was a 21-year survivor of breast cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of America or Fayetteville Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.n. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home.Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-home/
sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/8516. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.