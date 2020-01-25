Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Faye Mellon. View Sign Service Information Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-2344 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Cragdale Baptist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Cragdale Baptist Church Talladega , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Mrs. Evelyn Faye Mellon, age 73, of Talladega will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Cragdale Baptist Church in Talladega at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Sam Walker, Brother Martin Murray, Brother Charles Stone and Brother Larry Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Mrs. Mellon passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center. She was a life-long resident of Talladega County. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother that loved her family and loved doing for others. She retired from Palm Beach. She was a wonderful photographer for over thirty (30 years). She loved helping others preserve their memories. She was a faithful and longtime member of Cragdale Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School and was the church bookkeeper. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Mrs. Mellon spent many years volunteering her time for Relay for Life. She loved attending events for her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Mellon; four children: Judy Robinson of Talladega, Larry Wayne Robinson, Jr. of Savannah, Georgia and Lynn Robinson (Michele) of Ashland, Petra Tenney of Talladega; two step-children: Tommy Mellon (Joanne) and Amy Steele (Brandon); two brothers: Kenneth James (Nobe) Horn and Knox E. (Eacker) Horn; eleven (11) grandchildren: Colby Robinson (Stevee), Blair Robinson Cole (Jason), Savannah Mellon, Emily Mellon, Anna Beth Mellon, Kaitlyn Mitchell, Leigha Steele, Debra Tenney, Kesha Tenney, Christy Tenney and Isabel Palmer; six (6) great-grandchildren: Blake Kirby, Tye Robinson, Koy Robinson, Skylar (Skeeter) Tenney, Grayson Tenney and Sophia Jane. She is preceded in death by her parents: Knox Dixon Horn and Lily May Horn and her great- granddaughter, Emma Mitchell. Active Pallbearers: Tommy Mellon, Billy Ray Wills, Leslie Wills, Matt Wills, Curtis Wills and Terry Wills. Honorary Pallbearers: Brother Charles Woods, Brother Horace Ponder and Brother Dexter Butler. Honoring Mrs. Mellon with her favorite songs will be Trent Adams. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. and at Cragdale Baptist Church from noon until services begin at 1:00 p.m. on January 28, 2020. The family requests donations to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be offered at

