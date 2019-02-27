Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Evelyn Frances Beverly, 91, met her heavenly Father on Sunday, February 24, 2019 surrounded by her devoted family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Evelyn met the love of her life, Terry Beverly, while working as a night shift telephone operator when he brought her a sandwich and they married in 1947. Together they raised their son and daughter and worked hard to provide them with all they needed. Affectionately known as Grandmother, she adored her grandchildren and had a unique way of making every event memorable. Holidays, birthdays, and milestones were always made special by Grandmother's loving touch. She was the picture of a perfect, devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family unconditionally. Evelyn had a true servant's heart and a strong passion to help the elderly and home bound. She faithfully served her students at the Alabama School for the Blind for countless years. Evelyn was an active member of Northside Baptist Church, where she was a charter member. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, worked in children's ministry, and was very involved in missions. Among her family and friends, Evelyn was known for her extraordinary cooking, her cakes and candies brought joy to many people throughout the years. She selflessly loved everyone around her and her joy in life was evident to all who met her. Above all, she loved her Lord and Savior with her whole heart and unashamedly professed her faith. She is survived by her son Robin (Connie), daughter Rhonda Jackson (Randy) grandchildren, Chad Jones (Lori), Patrick Beverly (Sarah Grace), Nicole McDonald (Heath), Jamie Huddleston (Don), Jessica Sasser (Steven) and Shea Jones (Allison), great grandchildren Bevyn Jones, Mac and Sam Beverly, Caden and Liam McDonald, Tre, Reese, and Sloan Huddleston, Andy Sasser, and Sawyer Jones, and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Terry, her parents, Charles and Maude Carpenter, and her beloved siblings, O'neal Carpenter, Eudell Sprayberry, Sara Clark, Nell Evelyn Frances Beverly, 91, met her heavenly Father on Sunday, February 24, 2019 surrounded by her devoted family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Evelyn met the love of her life, Terry Beverly, while working as a night shift telephone operator when he brought her a sandwich and they married in 1947. Together they raised their son and daughter and worked hard to provide them with all they needed. Affectionately known as Grandmother, she adored her grandchildren and had a unique way of making every event memorable. Holidays, birthdays, and milestones were always made special by Grandmother's loving touch. She was the picture of a perfect, devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family unconditionally. Evelyn had a true servant's heart and a strong passion to help the elderly and home bound. She faithfully served her students at the Alabama School for the Blind for countless years. Evelyn was an active member of Northside Baptist Church, where she was a charter member. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, worked in children's ministry, and was very involved in missions. Among her family and friends, Evelyn was known for her extraordinary cooking, her cakes and candies brought joy to many people throughout the years. She selflessly loved everyone around her and her joy in life was evident to all who met her. Above all, she loved her Lord and Savior with her whole heart and unashamedly professed her faith. She is survived by her son Robin (Connie), daughter Rhonda Jackson (Randy) grandchildren, Chad Jones (Lori), Patrick Beverly (Sarah Grace), Nicole McDonald (Heath), Jamie Huddleston (Don), Jessica Sasser (Steven) and Shea Jones (Allison), great grandchildren Bevyn Jones, Mac and Sam Beverly, Caden and Liam McDonald, Tre, Reese, and Sloan Huddleston, Andy Sasser, and Sawyer Jones, and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Terry, her parents, Charles and Maude Carpenter, and her beloved siblings, O'neal Carpenter, Eudell Sprayberry, Sara Clark, Nell Smith , and Lena Hayes. A service celebrating Evelyn's life will begin at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Dr. Jeff Rutledge and Pastor Minnie Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until service time. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhom.com. Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will be directing the services. Funeral Home Usrey Brown Funeral Service

516 East North Street

Talladega , AL 35161

(256) 362-2344 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close