Funeral services for Evelyn Lewis Moore were held Tuesday, December 10th at Pine Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation began at 10:30 with service at 11, with Reverend Robert Klotz officiating. She passed away peacefully at home with her daughter and caregivers by her side December 7th. Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Harry Reed Moore, Jr. and her son Harry Reed Moore, III, and son-in-law Robert Edward Harrison. She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. Harrison and daughter-in-law Rita D. Moore; grandsons Chip Moore, Will Moore (Katie), Will Harrison (Ellie) and Andrew Moore; great-grandchildren Harrison Moore, Wyatt Moore, Maggie Moore, Lucy Moore, and Charlee Harrison; caregivers Nell Wilson and Barbara Miller, and longtime caregiver and family-member Sharon Dykes. Evelyn Moore was a native of Tampa, FL and met her future husband while working as a bookkeeping clerk at City Ice Company during World War II. After moving to Talladega, she was a sought-after bookkeeper working at the courthouse and several businesses. She later joined First Federal Savings and Loan and retired as the Branch Manager. Mrs. Moore was a longtime member of First Baptist Church. She found true happiness with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Talladega. Usrey funeral Home Talladega directed services. Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 11, 2019