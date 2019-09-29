Talladega - Evelyn Teague Munroe was born on January 11, 1922 to Alto Lee Teague and Irene Cox Teague in Ashville, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Cecil Hutto Munroe and Brother Dr. Alto Lee Teague (Nona).
She is survived by her daughters Lee Macon Munroe, Kim Cox Munroe, Lyn Munroe, grandchildren Shanna Wade, Jason Freeman (Kendall), Blake Freeman, great-grandchildren Tyler Freeman, Colton Freeman, Crew Freeman, brother-in-law Wren Munroe and sister-in-law's Julia Munroe and Doris Munroe, niece Pat Teague, nephew Alto Lee Teague lll (Carolle).
Evelyn was a graduate from Ashville High School and Birmingham Southern College in 1944. She taught elementary school for over 30 years for the Talladega School System. She was a member of the educational sorority Delta Kappa Gamma and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Her family would like to thank the caregivers who took wonderful care of her. Trisha Traylor, Annette Scales, Barbara Morris, Ernestine Dye, Laura Welch and Dorothy Suttle and Kathy Spell.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00am Monday September 30, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Talladega with Minnie Bailey officiating. Her family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Usrey Funeral home on Monday. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct. Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 29, 2019