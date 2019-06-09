Evelyn Ogletree "Sweet Pea" Daugherty passed away June 6, 2019.
A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Lincoln Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega prior to service.
She was a native of Alexandria, Alabama and a resident of Lincoln most of her life. She was a member of Bynum Church of God, former Sunday School teacher, an employee of Affordable Dentures in Pell City, wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loving wife.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ogletree; brothers, Earl Wooten, J. B. Wooten, Halbert Wooten, Paul Wooten and her sister, Christine Hurst.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Daugherty; daughter, LaKeetha Skinner; son, Keith Ogletree; stepsons, Michael, Danny and Robert Daugherty; grandchildren, Kayla Marie Ogletree, Alex Moates, Olivia Grace Ogletree, Mahala Skinner and Mya Isabella Skinner; great-grandchildren, Charlee Horn, Cayson Horn and Waylon James.
Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will be directing the services.
Published in The Daily Home on June 9, 2019