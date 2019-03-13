Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Rich Funderburg. View Sign

Evelyn Rich Funderburg, 80 years of age was a lifelong resident of Pell City, Alabama. She died while in the hospital as a result of a sudden onset of pneumonia. Evelyn was a proud mother of three children, Cathy Parker, Mimi Jones and Erskine Funderburg. She was a doting mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who saw only the positive's in her family. She worked various jobs such as a bank teller, sales clerk, and even as a receptionist at the St. Clair County Correctional facility. She was best known to her family and friends as a wonderful cook. She was always ready, willing and able to cook a home style meat and vegetable feast, pies, cakes or cobblers. Evelyn was a member of Arbor Baptist Church for over thirty years. She is predeceased by her husband, Ramsay Funderburg. Evelyn will forever be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, a dedicated homemaker and loyal family person. The family will be receiving friends Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home with funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Seddon Cemetery. Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City will direct the service.



