Evelyn Rich Funderburg, 80 years of age was a lifelong resident of Pell City, Alabama. She died while in the hospital as a result of a sudden onset of pneumonia. Evelyn was a proud mother of three children, Cathy Parker, Mimi Jones and Erskine Funderburg. She was a doting mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who saw only the positive's in her family. She worked various jobs such as a bank teller, sales clerk, and even as a receptionist at the St. Clair County Correctional facility. She was best known to her family and friends as a wonderful cook. She was always ready, willing and able to cook a home style meat and vegetable feast, pies, cakes or cobblers. Evelyn was a member of Arbor Baptist Church for over thirty years. She is predeceased by her husband, Ramsay Funderburg. Evelyn will forever be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, a dedicated homemaker and loyal family person. The family will be receiving friends Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home with funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Seddon Cemetery. Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 13, 2019