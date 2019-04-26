Funeral service for Mrs. Evelyn (Bubbye) Wallace, 83, will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Scotts Grove Baptist Church, Vincent, AL; at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Joseph Petty, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, 1pm to 8pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Wallace departed her life on April 20, 2019 at her residence, Harpersville, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories two loving sons, Roderick (Cassandra) Wallace of Harpersville, AL; Jimmy Earl Wallace of Baltimore, MD; her grandchildren, Roderick (Zatoya) Bryant, Sr. of Sacramento, CA; Tania McGinnis of Sylacauga, AL; Tamara (Derrione) Norwood of Nashville, AL; and Eric (Courtney) Fletcher of Columbus, GA; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Edna Wallace of Cleveland, OH; Dorothy (Bob) Welch, and Linda Harvey of Detroit, MI; brother, Henry (Catherine) Smith of Childersburg, AL; special sisters, Nola Oden, Ruth McClellan, and Diane Jessie; special nieces, Beverly Johnson and Angie Oden; special grandchildren, Adria Johnson and Cornell Bonner and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 26, 2019