Graveside services for Evilou Parks Smith 94 will be Saturday August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am, Oak Hill Cemetery with Rev. Don Barnett Officiating. Visitation will be Saturday August 3, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 am at the funeral home. Mrs. Smith passed away July 30, 2019 at Talladega Healthcare. Mrs. Smith graduated from Childersburg High School in 1942. She attended business school and was a bookkeeper for Conners Furniture for 40 years. She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Mrs. Smith is survived by several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be David Clarke, Robert Clarke, Clay Kaylor, Daniel Kaylor, John Kaylor, Tim Bush and Allen Bush. The family would like to express appreciation to the staff of The Seasons of Talladega for the loving care Evilou received while living at the facility, also for the care given by Southerncare New Beacon Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Talladega Trinity United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com with Usrey Funeral Home Talladega directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 1, 2019