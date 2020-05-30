Ezell M. Powell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ezell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside service for Ezell M. Powell, age 84 of Alpine, will be Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Milton Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:30 PM until 3:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. She is survived by her son, Keith Howard; daughter, Debra Jinks (Randy); brother, Ocie Lewis Minor; three grandchildren, Tamyra Allen (Chris), Brian Howard (Ashley) and Ragan Allen (Bryan); four great- grandchildren, Peyton Allen, Hayes Allen, Avery Allen and Brooke Howard and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister, Lore Butler. Ezell retired from Avondale Mills. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
31
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
2562454361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved