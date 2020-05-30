Graveside service for Ezell M. Powell, age 84 of Alpine, will be Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Milton Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:30 PM until 3:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. She is survived by her son, Keith Howard; daughter, Debra Jinks (Randy); brother, Ocie Lewis Minor; three grandchildren, Tamyra Allen (Chris), Brian Howard (Ashley) and Ragan Allen (Bryan); four great- grandchildren, Peyton Allen, Hayes Allen, Avery Allen and Brooke Howard and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister, Lore Butler. Ezell retired from Avondale Mills. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on May 30, 2020.