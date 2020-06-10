Fannie Mae Gamble
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Fannie Mae Gamble passed away on June 5th,2020 at her home amongst family. Celebration of Life for Mrs. Fannie Mae Gamble age 75, will be Friday, June 12, at 1:00p.m. at New Beginnings Ministries, Sylacauga, Al. Due to COVID-19 regulations the service will only be for family members. Interment will follow at Sylacauga Cemetery. Public visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, from 1pm-7pm at Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Sylacauga, Al. Funeral services entrusted and directed by Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
New Beginnings Ministries
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved