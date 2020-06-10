Mrs. Fannie Mae Gamble passed away on June 5th,2020 at her home amongst family. Celebration of Life for Mrs. Fannie Mae Gamble age 75, will be Friday, June 12, at 1:00p.m. at New Beginnings Ministries, Sylacauga, Al. Due to COVID-19 regulations the service will only be for family members. Interment will follow at Sylacauga Cemetery. Public visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, from 1pm-7pm at Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Sylacauga, Al. Funeral services entrusted and directed by Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

