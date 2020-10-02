Funeral service for Faye Connell Bice, 75, will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Dwayne Shurum officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Marland Ray Bice; parents, Crit and Lillian Connell and sister, Glenda C. Ray. She is survived by her son, Andrew (Ashley) Bice; two grandchildren, Madelyn Bice, Jackson Bice; two sisters, Carolyn Hay, Brenda Nicholson; brother, Carlos Connell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Faye was born on 10/2/1944 on Sylacauga, AL to Lillian & Crit Connell. She was a graduate from Jacksonville St. University and Montevallo University with a degree in Education. She met her husband Marland in Sylacauga and had one son Andrew. They were lifelong residents of the Sylacauga area. Faye taught 5th grade at Sycamore Elementary School for 25 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. Former students always spoke highly of her when we would see them in town. Faye most enjoyed visiting with family and playing with Madelyn and holding her newest grandson Jackson. Visitation will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/
sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/ 8516. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.