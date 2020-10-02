1/
Faye Connell Bice
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Faye Connell Bice, 75, will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Dwayne Shurum officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Marland Ray Bice; parents, Crit and Lillian Connell and sister, Glenda C. Ray. She is survived by her son, Andrew (Ashley) Bice; two grandchildren, Madelyn Bice, Jackson Bice; two sisters, Carolyn Hay, Brenda Nicholson; brother, Carlos Connell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Faye was born on 10/2/1944 on Sylacauga, AL to Lillian & Crit Connell. She was a graduate from Jacksonville St. University and Montevallo University with a degree in Education. She met her husband Marland in Sylacauga and had one son Andrew. They were lifelong residents of the Sylacauga area. Faye taught 5th grade at Sycamore Elementary School for 25 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. Former students always spoke highly of her when we would see them in town. Faye most enjoyed visiting with family and playing with Madelyn and holding her newest grandson Jackson. Visitation will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/ sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/ 8516. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
4
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Faye and I were very close sister n laws. l love her dearly and I will miss her very much!!
Carol ( Bice ) Hosey
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved