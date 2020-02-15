Mrs. "Faye" Easterwood Lewallen, 74, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Her family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Bro. Ottis Graves will officiate. Mrs. Lewallen was a longtime citizen of Talladega and a member of West End Church of God. She was a Red Cross volunteer and a caregiver at Talladega Nursing Home. She loved sewing, reading, and painting. Mrs. Lewallen is preceded in death by her parents, William and Laura Mae Easterwood; brothers, William Herschel Easterwood and Robert Clyde "Happy Jack" Easterwood. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Lewallen; son, Bracken (Jeanna) Hockenberry; daughters, Wendy Hale (Jamey Popham), Sendy Hockenberry (Billy Bridges), Sandy Hockenberry (Kenneth) Teel, and Becky Lewallen (Jesse Brumage); Brothers, Raymond (Teresa) Easterwood and Leonard Easterwood; grandchildren, Valerie (Blake) Jones, Blake (Lauren) Williams, Cassie Dison, Chelsea (Alex) Phillips, Cory Hockenberry, Maegan Nixon (Tyrone Cosby), Bradley Hale; Eryn Streeter, and Jessica Brumage; and 14 great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Cory Hockenberry, Blake Williams, Bradley Hale, Jesse Brumage, Karstyn Nixon, Jamey Popham, and Stevie Easterwood. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenneth Teel and Billy Bridges. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, and especially to her nurse, Guadalupe Aguilar, for their care. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 15, 2020