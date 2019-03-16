Funeral Service for Faye Jeanelle Bowman, age 75, will be held Monday, March 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Pell City First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Boykin Truitt Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home. Mrs. Bowman passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Norman & Ethel Brasher; and sister, Jeanette Bowman. She is survived by her husband, Donald Earl Bowman; daughter, Dana Skillman (Skip); grandchildren, Samuel Skillman, Harrison Skillman, Wren Skillman; brother, Herman Brasher (Lucy); brother-in-law, Frank Bowman; nephews, Barry Muir (Cathy), Scott Muir (Louise), Eric Brasher, Brad Brasher (Cynthia); nieces, Allison Kay (Morris), Kristie Hardee (Eddie) Cheryl Henson, Melanie Summers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pell City Library. Condolences may be offered to the Bowman family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Jeanelle Bowman.
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
(205) 338-3341
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 16, 2019