The Daily Home

Ms. Faye Nell Hurst

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Faye Nell Hurst.
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
351251705
(205)-338-3341
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral Service for Ms. Faye Nell Hurst, 82, will be held Wednesday, August 7 at 11:00a.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Ms. Hurst passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Hurst; mother, Vester Ferguson Moss and father, Milton Moss. She is survived by her son Gary L. Hurst Sr.; sisters Sarah Wells (Frank), and Shirley Wallace; 3 grandchildren, Gary L Hurst Jr (Tracie), Angie Dobbs (Paul), Michael D Hurst (Logan); and 4 great-grandchildren, Allison Silas, Hannah Hurst, Alyssa B Silas, Brooklyn Hurst. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Pell City, AL   (205) 338-3341
funeral home direction icon