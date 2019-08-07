Funeral Service for Ms. Faye Nell Hurst, 82, will be held Wednesday, August 7 at 11:00a.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Ms. Hurst passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Hurst; mother, Vester Ferguson Moss and father, Milton Moss. She is survived by her son Gary L. Hurst Sr.; sisters Sarah Wells (Frank), and Shirley Wallace; 3 grandchildren, Gary L Hurst Jr (Tracie), Angie Dobbs (Paul), Michael D Hurst (Logan); and 4 great-grandchildren, Allison Silas, Hannah Hurst, Alyssa B Silas, Brooklyn Hurst. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 7, 2019