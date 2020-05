Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside Service for Mrs. Felicia Teel, 92, of Sylacauga will be Today, May 1, 2020, at 11:00a.m. for immediate family at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Sylacauga AL. Zion Memorial Funeral Home of Sylacauga directing. Alabama's Premier Funeral Directors 256-245-1454.

