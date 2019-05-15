Funeral Service for Flora Hestley Bryant, age 92, will be held Wednesday, May 15 at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Pell City. Interment will follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Church. Mrs. Bryant passed away May 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Underwood Bryant; brothers, Louie (Venie) Hesterly, C.A. (Lucille) Hestley, Waymon (Sarah) Hestley, Benjamin M. Hestley; sisters, Faith Hestley (R.P.) Henderson; parents, Shelar Vaughan Hestley, Matterson Benion Hestley; son-in-law, David Joseph Tomlin. She is survived by sister-in-law, Neva Love Hestley; sons, David Ross (Charlotte), Mark Allan (Autumn Chrysanthemum), Vaughan Whiteside (Christa); daughters, Nancy Tomlin, Julia Vivian (Michael) Nelson, Melanie (David Carl) Macon; grandchildren, David Sean Tomlin, Brenton Eric Tomlin, Dan Bryant, Robert Bryant, Bryan Michael Roley, Jason Scott McKinney, Aaron Gregory Nelson, Audrey Nquyen Bryant, Tanyia Nquyen Kenney, James Martin Bryant, Meredith Kathryn, James Gregory Macon, Alexander Gerard Macon, Richard Benjamin Macon; great-grandchildren, Seanna Rae Tomlin Harris, Christopher James Tomlin, Dorothy Lucille Nelson, Ellamae McKinney, David Tadeo Nelson, Theodore Augustin Nelson, Alice Grace Marie Nelson, Graham Bryant Beer, Elizabeth Chrysanthemum Kenney. Condolences may be offered to the Bryant family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on May 15, 2019