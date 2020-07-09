Mrs. Florence "Boom-Boom" Boomer, 80, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Her family will receive friends at Talladega Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Minister David Rozelle will officiate. Burial will follow at Hepzibah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Boomer loved going camping with her grandchildren and spending time with her family. She was loved and respected by everyone that knew her. She loved to build things and keep busy, preferring chainsaws and tools over new dishes and clothes. Mrs. Boomer was very independent and strong willed. She is quoted as saying, "If I want it done right, I will do it myself." Every time she was counted out, she proved the doctors wrong each and every time over the last five years until Tuesday night when she lost her earthly battle and was received into Heaven.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Boomer; daughter, Vicki Lavina Payne; sister, Etta Ree Weldon; and brothers-in-law, Herbert (Hub) Bean and Jerry Weldon.

Mrs. Boomer is survived by her daughters, Kathy A. Williams, Joyce D. (Earl) James, and Regina Lynn Tucker; sister, Nellie Jo Bean; grandchildren, Michelle Vanderlinden, Nichole Johnson, Michael (Danielle) Benefiel, Christopher Tucker, Christina (Dakota) Stark; great grandchildren, Daniel McCreight, Gabriel Siqueiros, Desirae Williams, Jack Benefiel, Lily Benefiel, Chloe Benefiel, Deegan Baker, Kai Baker, Monroe Stark, and Sawyer Stark, and great great-grandson, Killian Ryder McCreight.

Pallbearers will be Michelle Vanderlinden, Nichole Johnson, Daniel McCreight, Christopher Tucker, and Sid Gambrell.

Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.



