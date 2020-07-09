1/1
Florence "Boom-Boom" Boomer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Florence "Boom-Boom" Boomer, 80, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Her family will receive friends at Talladega Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Minister David Rozelle will officiate. Burial will follow at Hepzibah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Boomer loved going camping with her grandchildren and spending time with her family. She was loved and respected by everyone that knew her. She loved to build things and keep busy, preferring chainsaws and tools over new dishes and clothes. Mrs. Boomer was very independent and strong willed. She is quoted as saying, "If I want it done right, I will do it myself." Every time she was counted out, she proved the doctors wrong each and every time over the last five years until Tuesday night when she lost her earthly battle and was received into Heaven.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Boomer; daughter, Vicki Lavina Payne; sister, Etta Ree Weldon; and brothers-in-law, Herbert (Hub) Bean and Jerry Weldon.
Mrs. Boomer is survived by her daughters, Kathy A. Williams, Joyce D. (Earl) James, and Regina Lynn Tucker; sister, Nellie Jo Bean; grandchildren, Michelle Vanderlinden, Nichole Johnson, Michael (Danielle) Benefiel, Christopher Tucker, Christina (Dakota) Stark; great grandchildren, Daniel McCreight, Gabriel Siqueiros, Desirae Williams, Jack Benefiel, Lily Benefiel, Chloe Benefiel, Deegan Baker, Kai Baker, Monroe Stark, and Sawyer Stark, and great great-grandson, Killian Ryder McCreight.
Pallbearers will be Michelle Vanderlinden, Nichole Johnson, Daniel McCreight, Christopher Tucker, and Sid Gambrell.
Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 8, 2020
I miss you so much already Mom. My heart is so broken! I'm glad your not suffering anymore but life wont be the same anymore! Please give Dad a big hug for me & the rest of the family. I'll keep in touch with you here.

Love always,
Your Daughter
Joyce
Joyce James
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved