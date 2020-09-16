1/1
Florence "Jeanette" Dowdy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence "Jeanette" Dowdy, age 82 of Sylacauga, passed away September 13, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Kenneth Sinclair officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Huey E. Dowdy, Jr.; sons, Kerry Dowdy (Betty) and Stuart Dowdy (Jeanna); daughter, Sharon Logan (Billy); six grandchildren; Heather Dowdy, Jessica Cleveland, Alan Logan, Lance Logan, Jeremy Dowdy, and Justin Dowdy, and six great-grandchildren; Austin Logan, Madison Logan, Katelyn Logan, Heidi Cleveland, Angel Dowdy, and Allie Dowdy. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Leonard Blanchard and Ila Blanchard; brothers, Harold Blanchard, Clyde Blanchard, Horace Blanchard, Grady Blanchard, Leonard Blanchard and Wayne Blanchard; sister, Hilda Hawkins. Pallbearers will be Lance Logan, Jeremy Dowdy, Justin Dowdy, Michael Cleveland, Kerry Dowdy, Stuart Dowdy and honorary pallbearers will be Alan Logan and Kenneth Kromer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
2562454361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved