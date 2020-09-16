Florence "Jeanette" Dowdy, age 82 of Sylacauga, passed away September 13, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Kenneth Sinclair officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Huey E. Dowdy, Jr.; sons, Kerry Dowdy (Betty) and Stuart Dowdy (Jeanna); daughter, Sharon Logan (Billy); six grandchildren; Heather Dowdy, Jessica Cleveland, Alan Logan, Lance Logan, Jeremy Dowdy, and Justin Dowdy, and six great-grandchildren; Austin Logan, Madison Logan, Katelyn Logan, Heidi Cleveland, Angel Dowdy, and Allie Dowdy. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Leonard Blanchard and Ila Blanchard; brothers, Harold Blanchard, Clyde Blanchard, Horace Blanchard, Grady Blanchard, Leonard Blanchard and Wayne Blanchard; sister, Hilda Hawkins. Pallbearers will be Lance Logan, Jeremy Dowdy, Justin Dowdy, Michael Cleveland, Kerry Dowdy, Stuart Dowdy and honorary pallbearers will be Alan Logan and Kenneth Kromer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

