Mrs. Florence Mary Moreland, 78, went to be with our Lord Sunday, April 28, 2019. Visitation will be held at Talladega Bible Methodist Church on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Bob Blankenship officiating. Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Moreland was born in New Jersey to Harry and Mildred Holston, Sr. She graduated from Glassboro State College in New Jersey. She lived in Talladega over 40 years and was a member of Talladega Bible Methodist Church. She enjoyed approximately 20 years of Army wife life and lived all over the world which led her to enjoy keeping up with world events. She taught elementary, special education, and preschool for over 33 years. She also enjoyed spending time with children, church, listening to gospel music, and working crossword puzzles. Mrs. Moreland is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Bryce Moreland, Sr; parents, Harry and Mildred Holston, Sr; and brother, Harry Holston, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Edward Bryce Moreland, Jr. and Harry Moreland; daughter, Florah Moreland; brother, Edward (Kathy) Holston; sisters, Mildred Tracy, Dorothy (Leonard) Gaskill, and Nan-Sea (James) Rovegno; grandchildren, Hannah Moreland, David Moreland, Steven Moreland; and special family members, Wendy and Rodney Wallace, Tyler and Savannah Wallace, Mary Wallace, Maurice Costes, and Marianne Costes. Pallbearers will be Rodney Wallace, Tyler Wallace, Ben Hanson, David Stanford, Harry Moreland, Eddie Moreland, David Stanford, Jr., and Adam Stanford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Funeral expenses at Talladega Funeral Home, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or Breast Cancer Awareness. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 2, 2019