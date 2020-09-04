Celebration of life for Ms. Frances B. Hardy, age 81, formerly of Talladega, AL, will be held on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at 5:00PM at Lilly Rhoden | Enon Baptist Church Cemetery, Childersburg, AL. Rev. Martez Barkley, officiating. Viewing will be held Saturday, 8:00AM to 4:00PM at Community Funeral Home. Ms. Hardy passed away Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Austell, GA. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, two siblings, Joyce Pope of Talladega, AL and Joseph Hardy of Hoover, AL; five loving children, Bonnie Earl Hardy, Sonny Hardy, Janice Hardy, Allen Maurice (Terral) Hardy all from Atlanta, GA and Kenny Hardy (Trenda) of Oklahoma City, OK.; sixteen grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org
for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.