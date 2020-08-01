1/1
Frances Bryan Brewer
Frances Bryan Brewer, joined the angels in Heaven on 7/17/2020, at Kirkwood by the River in Birmingham. She was born in Bessemer, AL, on January 1, 1930 to John E. Bryan, Sr. and Gladys Kerr Bryan. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends from her cherished hometowns of Birmingham, Atlanta and Beaufort, SC, along with her special friends from around the world. Frances loved children and children adored her, as she dedicated her life's profession to serving as a classroom educator, camp counselor, founder of the first Montessori school in Atlanta, reading specialist and School Psychologist. Through her entire life she fulfilled her hope that "the world may be different because I was important in the life of a child". A lifelong learner, her formal education included Ramsay High School, Birmingham, 1947; A.A.- Stephens College, Mo., 1949; B.S.- U. of Alabama,1951 (Tri Delta Sorority); M. Ed.- Emory University,1968; and graduate studies in Psychology and Counseling at The College of Charleston, The Citadel, and U. of S.C. Through her entire life, Frances continued to study, learn and experience by sharing with others her favorite talents of oil painting and flower arranging, studying French, sailing with her husband Blackie, dancing, and acting in 5 movies filmed in Beaufort. Frances was known as an avid world traveler who not only "visited", but studied, immersing herself in the culture, while developing relationships during over 30 trips worldwide. Frances is survived by her loving family, including her brother, John E. Bryan, Jr. of Birmingham and her sister, Margery Bryan McBride of Camp Mac, AL., as well as a host of cousins. She especially loved her nieces and nephews and they adored their "Aunt Frances"! They are: Karren Bryan Cochran, Nancy B. Morgan, Linda B. Mitchell, John E. Bryan III, Allen A. McBride, John B. McBride, Bruce and Jeff Donnellan; 11 grands and 14 great-grands. She deeply loved her husbands who preceded her in death; August Joseph Bohn, Jr. (A.J.) and Cecil Blackburn Brewer (Blackie). Service will be held at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery, Birmingham, AL. Memorials may be made to the Brother Bryan Mission, P.O. Box 11254, Birmingham, AL 35202.

Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 1, 2020.
