Service Information Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-2344

Frances (Frankie) Josephine Cogswell Christenberry died peacefully at her home in Talladega, AL Saturday, March 7. She was born to the late Francis Joseph Pelzer Cogswell and Harriet Augusta Poe Cogswell in Greenville, SC on May 30, 1922. Her loving husband of 62 years, Thomas Edwin Christenberry, Jr. predeceased her in 2007. Frankie was also predeceased by her three sisters, Harriet Cogswell Gregory, Mary Cogswell Cannon Pressly, and Eugenia Cogswell McCuen all of Greenville, SC and her great-granddaughter, Emerson Juliette Graham of Bozeman, Montana. Frankie graduated in 1939 from Greenville High School after earlier attending prep school at Warrenton Country School in Virginia. She also graduated from Gunston Hall Junior College in Washington, DC. In Greenville Frankie was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and a sustaining member of the Greenville Junior League. In 1959, Frankie moved to Talladega with her family for her husband, Chris', career." In Talladega, she was a devoted member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church for 61 years where she served on the Altar Guild. Like many women of her generation, Frankie committed herself to her husband, family and the local community. She served on the Talladega Library Board and was a docent at the Heritage Hall museum. In addition, she enjoyed memberships in the Highland City Club, the Holly Garden Club and the Talladega Junior Welfare League. Frankie especially loved nature and all living things especially her cats, dogs and the birds who she faithfully fed. As a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Frankie enjoyed filling her memory book with pictures of her family and friends. Frankie is survived by three daughters, Harriet P. Christenberry Heacock (Jim) of Mountain Brook, AL, Frances Cogswell Christenberry (Chip) of Chattanooga, TN, and Catherine G. Christenberry Warner (Tom) of Athens, GA. Six grandchildren James Warren Heacock, III of Atlanta, GA, Harrison Heacock Vogelsang (Matt) of Homewood, AL, Temple Hay of Boulder, CO, Thomas Sims Moore of Charleston, SC, Frances Marian Moore Graham of Bozeman, MT, and Mary Catherine Price of Lawrenceville, GA. Great-Grandchildren: William Charles Vogelsang, II, Harriet Augusta Vogelsang, James Edwin Dewey Vogelsang, Aidan Groessl, Chapin Lorae Graham, Parker Ellis Graham along with many nieces and nephews. The family is enduringly grateful for Frankie's caregivers, Connie Jones, Nell Stevens, Tonett Wells, Virginia Hughley, Dorothy Curry, Daryl Suttle and most especially for Patricia Elston, her caregiver who was with her for 13 years of loving, compassionate care. A memorial service celebrating Frankie's blessed life will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Talladega, AL Friday, March 13 at 11:00 with visitation preceding the service at 10:00AM in the Parish House. The Reverend Paul Elliott and the Reverend Robert H. 