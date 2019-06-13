Graveside service for Mrs. Frances Louise Rayfield Atkinson, age 85 of Sylacauga, will be Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Weogufka Methodist Cemetery with Rev. David Mann officiating. Visitation will be held from 11-12 at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Lee Atkinson. She is survived by her son, Steve Atkinson (Debra); daughter, Linda Atkinson Brooks, sister, Ann Rayfield West; grandchildren, Chad Matheson (Ginger), William Atkinson (Kimberly), Mathew Atkinson; great grandchildren, Paige Hughes (Shane), Savannah Atkinson, Olivia Harrell (Dylan), William P. Atkinson, T.J. Lamberth, Michael Watson (Morgan), Ashley Thomas, Lily Atkinson, Kayla Thomas and Mallory Atkinson; great-great grandchildren, Scarlett Harrell and Roman Harrell. The family would like to thank all of the nursing and medical staff involved with the care of our mother during her recent illness. Your kindness, care, and compassion has been greatly appreciated. We would like to extend a special thank you to all of the nursing staff at Coosa Valley Hospice. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on June 13, 2019