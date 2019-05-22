Mrs. Frances Louise Bean Trammell, 87, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on May 19, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker for her family. She was a faithful servant to her Lord and her church. She loved Southern Gospel singing. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church. Mrs. Trammell was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Ray Trammell, Sr.; parents, E.C. and Pearl Bean; daughter, Dorothy Sue Trammell; sisters, Mary Virginia Bean, Evelyn Gardner and Margie Daffron; and brothers, Elbert Bean, Jr., Earl Bean, Hershell Bean, Harold Bean and Jimmy Bean. She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis Crowe, Teresa Arnold (Bart), and her son, Leonard Ray Trammell, Jr. (Vicky); grandchildren, Darrin Crowe, Tracy Whitaker (Bradley), Jared Arnold (Courtney), Justin Arnold, Tori Trammell and Tray Trammell; great-grandchildren, Carley Crowe, Will Whitaker, Madelyn Arnold, Myla Arnold, John Luke Whitaker and Meredith Arnold; brother, Nathan Bean (Alice); and a host of nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Usery Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Ives Harris and Father Gray Bean officiating. Interment followed at Providence Baptist Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on May 22, 2019