Mrs. Frances "Louise" Parker, 102, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. Her family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in the Chapel. Bro. Cliff Goodwin will officiate. Burial will follow at Clay County Memory Gardens. Mrs. Parker was originally from Dade City, Florida before coming to Talladega. She retired from the Heard County Sheriff's Department in Georgia as a cook in the jail. She was Church of Christ by faith and was a member of Talladega Church of Christ. Mrs. Parker is preceded in death by her parents, Foster and Fannie Freeman; husband, C.B. Parker; brother, Edward Freeman; and sisters, Pauline Jenkins and Maude Carroll. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 27, 2020