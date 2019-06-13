The Daily Home

Frances Shropshire Mashburn Williams (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
106 Third St
Talladega, AL
Obituary
Frances Shropshire Mashburn Williams, born 3/24/1949, passed away on 5/28/2019 in Huntsville. Memorial services will be at New Hope Baptist Church in Talladega, AL on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2pm. Thirty years ago she dedicated her body to science at UAB; hoping to help others in life, with her death. She is survived by one daughter Sara, three grandsons Jake, Troy, and Nathan, two sisters Jane and Wanda and one brother, Kenneth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Irene Shropshire and three brothers, Butch, Bobby, and Jimmy.
Published in The Daily Home on June 13, 2019
