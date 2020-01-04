Funeral services for Mrs. Frances W. Partridge, age 88 of Sylacauga, will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Wally Renzendes and Rev. Mance McCarthy. Burial will follow in Marble City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home two hours prior to the service. She passed away January 2, 2020 at her residence. She is survived by her sons, Bill Partridge and Phillip Partridge; daughters, Beverly Brown and Cheryl Partridge; sisters, Martha Cleckley, Melba Rollins, Sarah Brand and Edith Hughes; brothers, Jimmy Wilkins, Bobby Wilkins, Larry Wilkins and Frank Wilkins; grandchildren, Patrick Brown, Kristy Jarboe, Robin Brown, Michaela Tipple, Phillip Partridge, Jr. and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Partridge; sister, Betty Collins; parents, Harvey & Meryl Wilkins. Frances was a member of First Church of Nazarene for over 50 years. She loved God, her family and her church. Pallbearers will be Patrick Brown, Phillip Partridge, Jr., Anthony Jarboe, Mance McCarthy, Kenneth Betzhold and Joe Tipple. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 4, 2020