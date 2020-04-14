Mrs. Frances Winslett Conn, age 99 of Sylacauga, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her residence.
She is survived by her sons, Richard (Tina) Conn, Alan (Amy) Conn, Frank (Pam) Conn; sisters, Lorene Wilder of Dadeville and Helen Tucker of Mobile; grandchildren, Jacob Conn, Jackson Conn, Adalyn Conn, Charlie Conn, Luke Conn and Kalyne Etress; special friend, Lanette Twymon Pope.
She graduated high school in Camp Hill, AL and attended the University of Alabama. She was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Study Club, Arts Council, and Sylacauga Beautification Council where she received the Shining Star Award. She was named the City of Sylacauga's Woman of the Year in 1976. Founding mother of Red hats club. Member of several Bridge clubs, Garden club, Cub Scout den mother, along with many other clubs and organizations.
The family will have a private graveside service at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Rick Talley and Rev. Dorothy Scott officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church or Sylacauga Beautification Council.
Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 14, 2020